Families left scrambling as Princess Anne nursing home announces Oct. 5 closure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Princess Anne Health & Rehabilitation Center will officially close its doors Oct. 5 after losing its federal certification, leaving families of residents searching for new care options.

The timeline of problems at the facility stretches back months. In June, federal inspectors cited the center for failing to meet Medicaid and Medicare healthcare standards. By July, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services warned the facility that funding would be terminated if violations were not corrected.

In August, families began receiving word that the center’s contracts with Medicare and Medicaid would end on Sept. 30. Without that federal support, continuing operations became nearly impossible. By early September, a letter confirmed the center would close in October.

The announcement stunned many families.

“She’s thriving there, she’s gaining weight, she’s eating, she’s making friends… so it really came as a shock to our family,” said Kristi Benson, whose mother still lives at the facility.

Benson said that at the time of the announcement, more than 40 residents were living inside the center. Today, she says only eight remain, including her mother.

“There are no openings in the facilities in this area, so I’m not really sure what’s going to happen to those people,” Benson said.

News 3 reached out to the Virginia Ombudsman Program — the state’s advocate for long-term care residents — but did not receive a response before publication.

The facility is set to close Oct. 5. Families and advocates are still working to secure placements for the remaining residents.