Harbor seal at Virginia Aquarium shows off painting skills

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center has an unexpected artist — a harbor seal named Rudder.

The video above shows Rudder using non-toxic, safe paint to create a colorful picture. According to the aquarium, painting is one of several enrichment activities used with seals for training and stimulation.

“Our harbor seals are not the only animals who have painting skills, other animals like the sea turtles, stingrays, tenrecs, snakes, and more can paint!” the aquarium said in a release.

Animal enrichment, the aquarium said, is part of its high standard of husbandry, offering food, items or activities that enhance animals’ environments, encourage natural behaviors and engage their curiosity. Past examples have included painting, Easter egg hunts, ice cakes and themed food.

Rudder’s painting will be auctioned to raise money for the Virginia Aquarium Foundation, which supports animal care, conservation initiatives, education programs and the aquarium’s Stranding Response program.

The auction also includes bids for behind-the-scenes tours and painting enrichment sessions with the harbor seals.

The Virginia Aquarium’s online fundraiser, Ocean Commotion, runs through Oct. 4 here.

