Jazzteenth brings music, culture and community to Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Juneteenth marks the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned they were free — more than 2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

On Saturday, that history was celebrated through music, culture and opportunities for the next generation at Jazzteenth, an event produced by G Man Live in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach.

One of the groups taking center stage was Evolution Dance Lab, where young performers got the chance to showcase their talents in front of a large Oceanfront crowd.

London Jarvis-McNeal, a performer with Evolution Dance Lab, described what the moment felt like.

"Good, it felt amazing. Being with my team, and dancing."

For many of the young dancers, performing at Jazzteenth was more than just a show. It was an opportunity to be seen and celebrated by their community.

Ronnie Ferebee, director of Evolution Dance Lab, said moments like this can have a lasting impact.

"Man I've been doing this for 20 years and this is the first group I've been able to put on a big stage like this."

"Getting the youth involved at the oceanfront in a positive manner and putting them on a stage where even a bigger audience other than their home school can see them means a lot."

That focus on youth was intentional. Organizers say creating opportunities for children to witness positive examples and take part in community events is at the heart of Jazzteenth.

Kenny Minnard of G Man Live said the event serves a larger purpose.

"It's important I think it's good as a platform to be a part of opportunity for them to witness by all of the adults."

The event brought together performers, community leaders and families for a celebration rooted in both reflection and joy.

George "G Man" Waters, also of G Man Live, reflected on the work that went into making it happen.

"A lot of hours a lot of late nights a lot of sacrifice but it was worth it."

Leaders at the event emphasized the importance of remembering the meaning behind the celebration.

Councilwoman Jennifer Rouse said the day carries dual significance.

"It's so important to celebrate so it's both a celebration of African-American culture, but a commemoration as well."

That spirit of togetherness was on full display as organizations from across Hampton Roads came together to honor the past while investing in the future.

Senator Aaron Rouse said the event reflects what community can accomplish together.

"It really takes a community effort all of these different organizations come together to help us celebrate my way of Jazzteenth."

The celebration continued throughout the day with nationally known artists, including Keke Wyatt and Vivian Green, taking the stage — giving families another reason to gather along the Oceanfront and celebrate freedom through music.

Organizers say they hope Jazzteenth continues growing as a tradition that not only honors Juneteenth but also creates opportunities for young people to shine.

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