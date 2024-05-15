Kempsville High principal says varsity baseball season cancelled due to racism allegations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Kempsville High School boys varsity baseball team is forfeiting the rest of the season due to an investigation into allegations of racism, hate speech, and harassment, according to a message from the school's principal.

A message from Kempsville High School principal Melissa George sent to parents, shared with News 3, says the following, in part:

"Dear Kempsville High School Varsity Baseball Players and Families,



Due to the ongoing investigation and findings regarding the allegations of racism, hate speech, and harassment, the decision has been made to forfeit the remainder of the 2024 Kempsville High School varsity baseball season."

When News 3 reached out to a spokesperson on Tuesday, they would not explain the reason why the season was forfeited, saying the school division doesn't comment on student disciplinary matters.

WATCH: Kempsville High baseball team forfeits remainder of season

Kempsville High baseball team forfeits remainder of season

"It is our hope that the 2024-25 school year will bring a stronger varsity baseball team that represents the core values of Kempsville High School and VBCPS," the spokesperson said.

The Virginia High School League told News 3 that the school's Athletic Director had informed them of the decision but said any further explanation would have to come from the school division.

The Kempsville Chiefs were 5-11 on the season, according to the Beach District website, putting them in eighth place.

News 3 reached out to multiple parents about what happened. Several told News 3 they had no comment.

One called the situation a "mess" and said the team was ready to move on.

Another said they were looking at potentially hiring legal representation.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.