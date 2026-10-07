Young person shot in Virginia Beach apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A juvenile male was shot in an apartment complex in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on King Henry Court, which is off Regency Drive.

WTKR

Virginia Beach Police found a juvenile male on scene with a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help police, contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.