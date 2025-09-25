Lawsuit filed against Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation Center amid closure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation Center has been cited for multiple violations and complaints, forcing the facility to shut down next month.

A lawsuit has been filed against the center, alleging improper care of one of its patients.

According to the $1.5 million lawsuit filed on behalf of the daughter of Virginia Morrisette, Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation is accused of breaching its care standards, resulting in serious injury, pain, and medical expenses of Morrisette.

The suit, filed by Carlton Bennette Law, states that in February 2023, Morrisette was admitted to the center for a femur fracture due to a fall at home.

The lawsuit claims she was at risk for pressure ulcers, also known as bedsores, due to her limited mobility.

It alleges that her care plan outlined various interventions for skin protection and daily activities.

However, the lawsuit states that despite the care plan, Morrisette developed multiple pressure ulcers during her stay at the facility.

It further alleges inconsistencies in the facility's documentation of Morrisette's care, including a failure to implement a turning schedule and provide needed assistance, leading to worsening skin conditions.

Just a month after being admitted to the facility, Morrisette was discharged to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a stage IV sacral pressure ulcer that led to osteomyelitis, an infection of the bone.

Earlier this week, News 3 obtained a letter revealing that the facility is set to close its doors on October 5 because it did not meet regulatory compliance by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

As previously reported, Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation Center is the subject of a series of alleged violations, some resulting in residents being hospitalized.

News 3 has reached out to the group that oversees the facility, but we're still waiting to hear back.