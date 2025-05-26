Locals react to abrupt closure of Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The abrupt closure of the Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival has left residents disappointed and concerned about the future of this annual festival.

A Facebook post on Monday said the carnival is disheartened but hopeful about re-opening in the future. They cited staffing concerns as the reason for this sudden cancellation.

The post also encouraged anyone with concerns about the closure to reach out to City Council members or the city manager.

Watch: Mt. Trashmore carnival to close after Sunday night due to lack of public safety staffing, city confirms

Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival closing after Sunday night

“I don’t think shutting it down is a solution," Major Kenny, a parent at Mt. Trashmore Monday, said.

Major Kenny was bummed to hear the Mt. Trashmore carnival was abruptly closed Sunday night after just three days of what was supposed to be a more-than-three-week event.

He was hoping to take his son to the carnival.

“This would’ve been my son’s first time coming. He’s four years old, and every time we ride past he just mentions, ‘Hey, dad. Can we go over there?'” Kenny said.

Watch: Mt. Trashmore carnival implements safety measures 1 year after tragic shooting

Carnival at Mt. Trashmore implements safety measures one year after tragic shooting

Kenny felt there should’ve been better communication between city leaders and the city’s police department and sheriff’s office about staffing.

As News 3 has reported, the police department and sheriff’s office have declined to comment but the city released a statement over the weekend.

It says, in part, "This decision was made with safety as the top priority, in order to protect the well-being of all attendees, staff, and vendors.”

Full statement:

The Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival will close after Sunday, May 25, because of staffing shortages, including a lack of public safety officers and deputies. This decision was made with safety as the top priority, in order to protect the well-being of all attendees, staff, and vendors. The carnival will continue to operate as scheduled through Sunday evening. City of Virginia Beach

News 3 reached out to the city’s spokesperson Monday for an interview but was told the statement is all the city is releasing.

The closure is the latest safety set back for the popular event. A teen was shot and killed at the carnival Memorial Day weekend in 2024.

Watch: Police given lies, misinformation in Mt. Trashmore carnival shooting, VBPD Chief says

Police given lies, misinformation in Mt. Trashmore carnival shooting, VBPD Chief says

“If they don’t have enough police officers to work, we have to figure out why is that," Felton Woodson, who was out walking near Mt. Trashmore said.

Woodson was concerned the lack of public safety personnel could be a sign other events may get shut down, too.

“I'm very concerned," said Woodson. "Maybe they need to go through private contractors or something like that.”

If and how the staffing shortage and closure will impact the future of the carnival was unclear as of Monday.