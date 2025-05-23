Mt. Trashmore carnival implements safety measures 1 year after tragic shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of 15-year-old Jeyani Upshur, who was shot and killed during Memorial Day weekend outside the Mount Trashmore carnival.

As her family continues to grieve, new safety measures have been announced for this year’s event.

Shea Holley, a parent visiting the carnival, shared that attending the Mount Trashmore carnival is a beloved family tradition.

“Every year, I think we’ve only missed one,” she said. “You know, just being together with the family is cool, and at least they can say they went.”

However, Holley noted her preference for avoiding large crowds after last year’s events.

“I’m sorry for that family, but that’s why we try and come early now. It was always early for us; I don’t like to be in big crowds,” she explained.

To enhance safety at this year's carnival, several measures have been put in place, including:



Increased staffing of Virginia Beach Sheriff’s deputies throughout the carnival site

Virginia Beach Police Department monitoring of the Mount Trashmore parking lots

Use of metal detectors at the entrances

Requirement for all individuals under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 25

As a mother, Holley is keeping a close watch on her children and expressed her heartfelt thoughts for Jeyani’s family during this difficult time.

“Be safe out here, guys. Be safe everywhere, not just here,” she urged.

Jeyani's mother spoke with News 3 earlier this week and plans to meet with her daughter's friends and family this weekend to honor her memory.