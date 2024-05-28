Police given lies, misinformation in Mt. Trashmore carnival shooting, VBPD Chief says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are receiving misinformation and have been lied to "repeatedly" about the shooting that took the life of a teen girl outside of the Mt. Trashmore carnival Saturday night, Chief Paul Neudigate said Tuesday.

Police also no longer believe, as had been reported earlier, that the fight broken up inside the carnival was related to the shooting that took place just outside along Edwin Drive.

"We have been provided with a ton of misinformation. We have a 15-year-old who lost her life. And we have been lied to repeatedly by the individuals who were there," a frustrated Neudigate said.

"No one has come forward to be an independent eye witness," Neudigate said. "If anything, they have provided information to the contrary."

The 18-year-old victim's condition has been downgraded to "serious," Neudigate said, and he is still in the intensive care unit.

The investigation into the incident is still a priority of the department, and police are asking the public to bring forward any information they can to help.

Earlier on Tuesday, a representative from Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed that the 15-year-old victim was a student.

And while they did not say what school she attended, they said there would be crisis support staff and a larger police presence at that school on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the names of the 15-year-old girl who was killed and the 18-year-old critically injured have not been released by authorities.