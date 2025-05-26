Mt. Trashmore carnival to close after Sunday night due to lack of public safety staffing, city confirms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival in Virginia Beach will close after Sunday night due to a shortage of public safety employees, affecting the event's ability to maintain security.

Originally slated to run from May 23 to June 17, the carnival will now conclude on Sunday, May 25, after only three days of operation.

A city spokesperson provided a statement to News 3: “The Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival will close after Sunday, May 25, because of staffing shortages, including a lack of public safety officers and deputies. This decision was made with safety as the top priority, in order to protect the well-being of all attendees, staff, and vendors. The carnival will continue to operate as scheduled through Sunday evening.”

In preparation for this year's event, the city had planned to increase law enforcement presence, including additional deputies on-site and officers patrolling parking areas. This decision followed a tragic incident from last year's carnival, where 15-year-old Jeyani Upshur was shot and killed in the parking lot.

The Virginia Beach Police Department told News 3 it would not be making any other statements beyond what the city provided.