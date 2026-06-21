Man dies by suicide after attempted traffic stop, police pursuit on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is dead after a SWAT standoff on I-264 early Sunday morning, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call just after midnight, and located the involved vehicle a short time. When a traffic stop was attempted, the driver fled onto I-264, where the vehicle eventually came to a stop.

Police say the driver, armed with a rifle, then began threatening suicide. We're told SWAT responded and attempted negotiations, but the driver later took his own life.

No other injuries were reported, and officials I-264 reopened at 8:16 a.m.

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