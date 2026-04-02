Military housing garages burned by large fire: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A large fire broke out in a military housing complex Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 6:51 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire in the 5000 Block of Darga Drive. Smoke was seen billowing from two detached garages. Other structures were impacted by the heat, but the fire did not spread, according to VBFD. The fire was fully marked out around 7:38 a.m.

One man was treated for smoke inhalation, according to VBFD. No other injuries were reported.

VBFD says the cause of this fire remains under investigation.