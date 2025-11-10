Murals at VB Oceanfront store removed after city violation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly 100 Oceanfront businesses have been cited by the city of Virginia Beach for violating sign ordinances, part of a recent crackdown aimed at maintaining the look and value of Atlantic Avenue.

City officials recently issued 97 violations to businesses at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, 74 of them for window signage violations.

One of those cited was Memory Lane Old Time Photos, located at 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Owner Joey Funaro said he was forced to paint over murals on the front of his store after receiving a notice from the city.

“You know, my dad always said never kick a man when he’s down, and I feel like I’m being kicked,” Funaro said.

Funaro said the murals were painted in 2023 on either side of his store’s sign. Each mural depicted an old-time photograph, similar to the portraits customers can take inside the shop.

According to the city’s notice, the business had three wall signs when only one is permitted under the current code. The violation letter warned that failure to correct the issue could result in a $1,000 fine.

Funaro said the murals had been up since 2023 without issue and that he was caught off guard by the citation.

“I’ve never heard from the city at all. They say there’s a new sheriff in town — that’s what I was told,” he said.

City officials said the increased enforcement came toward the end of the summer, as part of a broader effort to protect upcoming investments in the re-imagining of the Atlantic Avenue corridor.

Earlier this year, the city also moved to remove vulgar T-shirts from storefront displays.

City Councilman Worth Remick, who represents District 6, said the effort is about improving the Oceanfront’s overall appearance.

“What we asked the shop owners and businesses to do is relocate those items off the sight line of Atlantic Avenue so we don’t see them anymore,” Remick said. “That’s a nice first step, but there’s more to come. The signage code compliance is also part of that.”

Funaro said the mural was painted by a local artist and that removing it will cost him thousands of dollars.

While the city has offered partial reimbursement through a grant program, he said that won’t cover the full cost.

“This is going to cost me, including the artwork, close to $6,000,” he said. “That’s after a rough year. We’ve struggled down here at the Oceanfront — most of these vendors have — and it’s unfortunate.”

City leaders said they are now reviewing ordinances related to signage and product displays within three feet of store windows.