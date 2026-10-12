Navy launches $18M housing upgrade project for sailors at Virginia Beach base

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is investing more than $18 million in upgrades to sailor housing at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach as part of a broader effort to improve living conditions for unaccompanied service members.

The project includes the installation of new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, along with infrastructure improvements throughout the housing facilities.

Navy leaders say the upgrades are aimed at enhancing the quality of life for sailors who live in barracks at the Virginia Beach installation. The improvements are part of an ongoing effort across the service to modernize housing and provide better accommodations for personnel.

Construction is expected to be completed by January 2027.

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