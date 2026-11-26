CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A powerful coastal storm left behind significant damage in Chesapeake on Thursday morning, including a fallen tree that crashed onto a home and forced a family to evacuate.

Chesapeake Fire and Police units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Elbow Road around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a tree falling onto a home.

The damage to the house was significant, according to city officials, and the family will not be able to return until repairs are made. No injuries were reported.

A large limb from the tree also became entangled in power lines, creating an additional hazard. Elbow Road was shut down while Dominion Energy crews assessed the situation.

News 3's Romelo Styles was at the damaged home Thursday morning and caught up with Mr. Carrier, an Amazon driver who was making deliveries nearby.

Carrier said he had already encountered difficult conditions while driving through the region that morning.

“It was pretty hectic this morning on my drive over to Hampton with the orange barrels going across the highways.”The dangerous weather wasn't limited to what Carrier could see on the road. He said a tornado warning also came across his phone while he was driving.

“Came across our phone that said eminent danger, seek shelter immediately .”Despite the difficult conditions and warnings, Carrier was back on the road Thursday morning delivering packages near the damaged home.

The scene on Elbow Road showed the impact the coastal storm had on parts of Chesapeake, leaving at least one family with significant repairs ahead and utility crews working to address hazards caused by the fallen tree.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.