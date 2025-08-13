NC man sentenced to 3 years in prison for threatening St. John the Apostle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A South Mills, N.C. man who pleaded guilty to making threats towards St. John the Apostle, the Virginia Beach-based Catholic church and private school, was sentenced to three years in prison, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

A Virginia Beach Circuit Court judge sentenced Bobby Dale Francisco on Wednesday morning to five years in prison with two years suspended for one count of threat by electronic communication, the attorney's office said. This means that Francisco will only have to serve three years in prison.

The attorney's office said the judge suspended two years of Francisco's sentence to help the court "maintain some control over the mental health aspect."

Francisco will have five years of supervised probation and five years of good behavior following his prison sentence, the attorney's office said.

He is also banned from all Richmond Catholic Diocese Property in Virginia Beach and must have no contact with the former St. John’s principal or any Richmond Catholic Diocese employees.

During Francisco's probation, he will have to follow any mental health and medication recommendations in cooperation with his treatment provider, the attorney's office stated.

Watch previous coverage: St. John the Apostle cancels school due to threat

St. John the Apostle cancels school Thursday & Friday due to threat

Francisco, who was 30 at the time, pleaded guilty to one charge of threat by letter, which is a class 6 felony that comes with up to five years in prison.

Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 in September 2024 that Francisco made the threats towards St. John the Apostle — where classes were canceled for two days as a precaution.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond, on behalf of St. John the Apostle, said Francisco was not affiliated with the school community, adding, "We know this individual sent the threat in response to news coverage he saw related to the school’s recent disciplinary decision since he specifically referenced it."

WTKR News 3 also reported that month, a student was suspended from St. John the Apostle for not reporting that a classmate had brought a bullet into school.

Francisco referenced news coverage of the bullet incident and the school's disciplinary actions in his threat, officials told WTKR.