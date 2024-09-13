St. John the Apostle cancels school Thursday & Friday due to threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A threat made by an individual not connected to the community prompted officials at St. John the Apostle School in Virginia Beach to cancel classes on Thursday and Friday this week, according to an email from Pastor Felix Amofa to the school community reviewed by News 3.

The threat, which was not specified by school officials, was received via email and had immediate involvement from law enforcement, Amofa said. He added that a suspect was taken into custody "and will be prosecuted."

"To ensure the continued safety of our parish, I have asked for increased security presence this weekend for all of our Masses, and this coming week for our school community as they return to class," Amofa said in the email.

In response to an email to the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, an official told News 3 Friday more about the threat.

"It originated from someone outside of Virginia Beach with no affiliation with the school community," said Lily Dunkle, acting communications director for the Diocese of Richmond.