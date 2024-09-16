NC man arrested, accused of making threats on Virginia Beach's St. John the Apostle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Law enforcement officials arrested a man Friday morning who they say is behind threats made towards St. John the Apostle, a Catholic church and private school with students in kindergarten to 8th grade.

Bobby Dale Francisco, 30, was arrested at his home in South Mills, N.C., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. He is being held at the Albemarle District Jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond until he's extradited to Virginia, the sheriff’s office added.

Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 that the threats Francisco is accused of making were towards St. John the Apostle — where classes were canceled last Thursday and Friday as a precaution.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond, on behalf of St. John the Apostle, said the threat "originated from someone outside of Virginia Beach with no affiliation with the school community. And we know this individual sent the threat in response to news coverage he saw related to the school’s recent disciplinary decision since he specifically referenced it."

Police did not share the nature of the threats, but they did say they were made through electronic communications.

After investigating, Virginia Beach police say they identified Francisco as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. The Camden County Sheriff's Office also got a search warrant for his home.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office says its SWAT team helped arrest Francisco due to the "serious nature of the threats."

Francisco will face charges in connection to the threats following his extradition to Virginia Beach, police say.