NC man to be extradited to Virginia Beach for making threats of ‘serious nature’: Camden Co. sheriff

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina man is in custody after making what the Camden County Sheriff’s Office describe as threats of a serious nature.

Bobby Dale Francisco, 30, of South Mills, is being held at the Albemarle District Jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, Camden County Sheriff’s Office wrote that Virginia Beach Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit contacted them regarding an ongoing investigation in its jurisdiction involving “threats made through electronic communications.”

News 3 is working to confirm information regarding who or what the threats involved.

VBPD’s investigation identified Francisco as the primary suspect, according to Camden County.

Once a search warrant for Francisco’s house was obtained, sheriff’s deputies went to his home Friday morning on Keeter Barn Road in South Mills. Currituck County Sheriff's Office SWAT team also assisted with the apprehension. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Camden County says during a search of the residence, potential evidence was seized and turned over to Virginia Beach authorities.

News 3 has reached out to VBPD for further information and will update this article accordingly.