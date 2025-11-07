New music, art and tech experience in VB: "A Short Story by Intalek"

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new immersive art experience combining music, visual art and technology has launched in Virginia Beach, offering visitors a unique way to engage with local creative work.

"A Short Story by Intalek" features a collaboration between musician Intalek and multimedia artist Short Story. The experience uses chip technology that allows visitors to access specially curated music by scanning artwork with their phones.

"This is a new way of digesting music, digesting art. So I say just have an open mind have a spirit of wanting to get into some sort of innovation," Intalek said.

The technology creates an exclusive connection between each piece of visual art and its corresponding musical composition. Visitors can only access the paired music while physically present with the artwork's embedded chip.

Its a project Short Story says aims to inspire other local artists and showcase Virginia Beach's creative community.

"But also be inspired by it. If they know someone who loves art love music. Is looking to do something different something new. It's something to come and see. It gets the gears going. It gets the momentum going where you can think of something to do that doesn't have to be like this but we're raising the bar," Short Story said.

The experience is available this weekend, where visitors will be able to purchase prints of artwork they connect with and learn more . And remember to bring headphones!

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.