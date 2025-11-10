Parts of Broad Bay closed to shellfish harvesting due to sewage leak

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has banned the harvesting of shellfish in parts of Broad Bay due to a recent sewage leak.

The leak, which occurred on Nov. 8, can contaminate the water with bacteria and viruses, which can in term impact shellfish in that area.

The closure is temporary and expected to last through the end of November, the VHD said.

Illnesses that could arise from eating shellfish in contaminated waters include Norovirus, Hepatitis A, and Shigellosis.

The VDH says if fishing gear or recreational watercraft come into contact with waters from Broad Bay, you should rinse or wash them to minimize exposure.

The types of shellfish that could be impacted include oysters and clams, but not crabs or fin fish, the VDH says.