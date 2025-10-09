Pharrell Williams to visit Virginia Beach for 'Atlantic Park Weekend Celebration'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Guess who's coming to Virginia Beach? The Resort City native and music mogul Pharrell Williams is visiting his hometown for the "Atlantic Park Weekend Celebration" from Oct. 10 to 11.

In partnership with adidas, VIRGINIA, Atlantic Park, Atlantic Park Surf, Ebony Beach Club, The CROP Foundation and Yellow, Pharrell will host two events for fans, kids and families alike.

On Friday, an exclusive merch pop-up will be held at 332 20th St., Suite 130, in Virginia Beach, where fans can get their hands on limited-edition VIRGINIA merchandise and new adidas Adistar sneakers. Pharrell will pop in to visit with fans from 4:30-5 p.m.

Before the pop-up opens, people can view the space from 10-11 a.m.

The following day, Atlantic Park Surf will hold an event for kids and families for their new "Next Wave" Program. Kids will get free swim and surf lessons, helping them learn the importance of water safety.

Fans and kids participating in the new program will have a chance to meet Pharrell at Atlantic Park Surf from 10-11 a.m.