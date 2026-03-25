Proposed city budget includes vehicle tax credit and funds new Princess Anne High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The proposed $2.9 billion budget for the city of Virginia Beach includes tax relief for residents, funding for rebuilding a high school and additional public safety investments, according to city leaders.

Among the proposals in the fiscal year budget is the creation of a new park ranger program within the Parks and Recreation Department to help address safety needs in city parks.

“The three FTEs will be the establishment of a park ranger manager and perhaps two deputies to get a sense of the right size of what the operational need is,” a city official said during budget discussions. “Potentially with additional requests in future years to expand the program.”

The spending plan also includes a 3.5% salary increase for all city employees beginning in July and supports the city’s six-year capital improvement program, which funds major infrastructure projects.

John Hood

Those projects include construction of a new Princess Anne High School building, expected in 2028, and renovations to the Great Neck Recreation Center.

City leaders are also proposing a personal property tax credit of up to $80 per vehicle for residents — a move officials say would benefit more households than relief tied only to real estate ownership.

“I just wanted to give a personal thank you,” City Councilman Joash Schulman said. “There have been several of us around the table over the last three years where, as long as we’re talking about tax relief, we wanted to provide tax relief to as many people as possible — including renters, single parents and young people trying to find housing. The personal property tax will hit more people.”

According to the city, there are nearly 500,000 cars registered in Virginia Beach, compared with just over 113,000 residents who own real estate.

John Hood

Also as part of the budget the city of Virginia Beach is considering moving the Holiday Lights at the Beach show to the Virginia Aquarium, according to the proposed budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

Residents can weigh in on the proposed budget during the first of two public hearings scheduled for April 15 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.