Virginia Beach plans to move Oceanfront holiday light show to Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach plans to move the Holiday Lights on the Boardwalk show to the Virginia Aquarium, according to the proposed budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

The light show will be changed to a walk at the aquarium rather than a driving tour on the Boardwalk. Virginia Beach officials determined the strain caused by additional vehicle traffic made it no longer feasible to hold the holiday light show on the Boardwalk, as it primarily acts as a seawall.

City officials previously told News 3 that increasing maintenance fees and boardwalk damage would bring the future of the light show into question. More than 21,000 vehicles drove down the boardwalk display in the 2025 season, which decreased its lifespan.

Watch previous coverage: Future of Holiday Lights at the Beach in question due to boardwalk damage

Future of Holiday Lights at the Beach in question due to boardwalk damage

The new Holiday Lights event will be a "walking experience" at the Virginia Aquarium, which will have some one-time set up costs, the budget states. Other holiday experiences will become yearly events, such as the Santa Seaside Cinema, Santa Paws Tuesdays, and enhanced decor on the Atlantic.

The upfront cost of the changed program is a little over $1 million, but the ongoing program cost was determined to be $210,000, according to the city.

The changed experience is set to start up during this year's holiday season, as the new fiscal year begins in July.