Virginia Beach police squad car involved in crash with tractor trailer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police squad car was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer just off Weslyan Drive Friday morning, VBPD confirmed.

Video sent in by a News 3 viewer showed the VBPD SUV rammed into the side of the tractor trailer at the intersection of Weslyan and Baker Road, in front of the Ebenezer Baptist Church and near Virginia Weslyan University.

The tractor trailer was parked at the time and was not involved the crash, VBPD tells News 3. There appeared to be broken glass and debris in the street.

No word on any possible injuries, but VBPD said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.