Protest planned as Virginia Wesleyan University's name change approaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Alumni and community members are set to protest on Tuesday at Virginia Wesleyan University, in response to a planned name change. Starting July 1, the university will be renamed to Batten University in honor of the contributions of Jane Batten and her family.

This renaming proposal was unanimously approved by the university's board of trustees back in August 2025.

The protest will begin at 4:30 p.m and organizers say the protest is intended to symbolize the "funeral" of the universities name and legacy.

Much of the frustration about the name change stems from what organizers describe as a lack of meaningful engagement with the university's alumni. They claim that the administration did not seek input from the majority of alumni prior to the decision. As a result, some feel excluded from a change they believe will permanently alter the university's identity and traditions.

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The renaming will coincide with the opening of the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and the university's integration — pending accreditation approval — with the Sentara College of Health Sciences.

Officials from the college made this announcement during an event highlighting the impact of the Batten family. Chair of the University's Board of Trustees Dr. Nancy DeFord says the Batten family has been committed to helping VWU since 1978.

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In their press release, VWU highlighted the Batten family's longstanding support of the university. It cited 18 specific initiatives — ranging from scholarships to global campus investments — and a variety of campus-wide projects, all spearheaded by the Battens.

The honors college, student center, school of public policy, and a variety of programs at VWU already bear the Batten name.

This name change has garnered notable push back from students and alumni since its announcement in 2025. Last August, one online petition gained thousands of signatures as from people who wanted to halt the rebranding effort — it had over 6,400 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

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These efforts are still in affect this week as the fight continues. Participants are encouraged to bring their own signs and join in a peaceful, respectful demonstration.