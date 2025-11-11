Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect arrested, charged for deadly shooting on Thousand Oaks Drive: VBPD

VBPD noted that this arrest came less than nine hours after the shooting
Virginia Beach Police FILE
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect has been arrested and charged for a deadly shooting that took place Monday afternoon, according to Virginia Beach police.

19-year-old Roberto Amir Inniss was charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to Virginia Beach police.

On Monday around 5:25 p.m., police responded to the 900 Block of Thousand Oaks Drive for a person with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found 34-year-old Markel Cephas shot, according to Virginia Beach police — he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia Beach police said they used Flock Safety license plate readers during the investigation. They added that the Chesapeake Police Department also provided assistance.

