'They're literally the parents of running here:' Virginia Beach couple builds health community through racing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents and avid runners Jerry and Amy Frostick took over the Shamrock marathon 21 years ago and J&A racing was born.

“I handle all the inside part of the business, all the marketing, finance, I help with sponsorships and anything to do with employees. Jerry handles all the outside, the course logistics, deals with our cities," said Amy Frostick of J&A Racing.

In 2003 the Shamrock drew 3000 runners, last year 30-thousand runners from all 50 states and 16 countries ran the Spring race.

“March is a great time for VA Beach. The weather is great, it's flat, the hotels are cheaper because its off season. It's St. Paddy’s day,” said Jerry as I caught up with him and wife Amy at the Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach resident Kim Moss has run in every Shamrock event for the past 20 years and most of the other J&A races. Jerry coached her when she was just starting out.

“Jerry and Amy do so much for our community, it's unbelievable. People don’t even know. They’re literally the parents of running here,” said Moss.

And they believe running should be fun so they’ve built races around that. In addition to Shamrock, Wicked and Surf-N-Santa are popular races where runners and their families wear costumes.

“Its almost like a festival because you come in with your family, your friends, it can be a girls weekend,” said Amy.

“Its an opportunity to not just showcase Va. Beach and Hampton Roads but to help people and to get them on healthy lifestyle and a fun lifestyle I think we’re really blessed to do what we do,” said Jerry.

The couple now have nine races yearly in three cities. Races are not just marathons, most events have one to five mile runs.

“I think its for every shape, size its a very diverse community, its a very close community where the camaraderie. Nobody asks that 86 year old what was your time, it was high five love your medal, congratulations,” said Jerry.

“I’m most proud of the finish line and the finish line smiles and the high fives and the people that set the goals and then reached them,” said Amy.

And that runner’s high extends to the economy as well. According to J&A Racing, the Yuengling Shamrock race alone brings in 22 million dollars in revenue to Virginia Beach.

“Every aspect of the event as they’re leaving Va. Beach, we want them to say that was a great experience for the family,” said Jerry.

The couple also has a foundation called Starting Strides to promote fitness to students who can’t afford to take part in their races. Last year, 800 students were provided shoes, transportation and entry fees to race in the Shamrock event.

“They're not there just to sell entries, they want to build a community of health they want to build a better community for Va. Beach,” said Moss.

For a list of upcoming races or if you want to volunteer at events, go to https://www.jandaracing.com/