Timbaland returns to Hampton Roads for tribute weekend celebrating his musical legacy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Grammy-winning music producer Timbaland is coming home to Hampton Roads for a special tribute weekend called "Timbaland Way" later this month, bringing recognition to the Virginia Beach neighborhoods that helped shape his world-famous sound.

The celebration will take place at The NorVa in Norfolk and other local venues, honoring the legendary producer who grew up alongside fellow Hampton Roads talents Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, and Malice.

"I don't know what I'm feeling, you know what I'm saying? I don't think the feeling is really gonna hit until I get in the city," Timbaland said.

For the producer, returning to the neighborhoods that raised him brings back memories of those early studio sessions in Hampton Roads that launched his career and the big dreams that would eventually take him far beyond Virginia's borders.

"It's like I was telling other people, I think it's the memories. Just looking back and seeing where God took me to in my life," Timbaland said.

The Grammy-winning producer grew up in Virginia Beach neighborhoods alongside Williams, Pusha T, and Malice also known as Terrence and Gene. Together, this group of neighbors helped put the Hampton Roads community on the global music map.

"When you sit back, coming from a place like Virginia, you'd be like, man small town, we gonna make it out? You know, just never lose hope and always dream big," Timbaland said.

He says that neighborhood spirit the grit, creativity, and faith that runs deep in the community is what truly defines the region's signature sound.

"It's amazing, man. People like Pharrell, Terrence, Gene , all of us had sheer will. We knew we were gonna make it," Timbaland said.

But for Timbaland, this moment isn't just about personal recognition. It's also a tribute to his late friend and longtime collaborator, Magoo someone who was part of the local music family.

"Mine is really my partner, Melvin Magoo. He's not here, rest in peace. I think he would've loved to see this moment. It'll be a hard one for me because I share this stage with my partner," Timbaland said.

Now, the hometown hero is using Timbaland Way as an opportunity to give back to the community that made him shining a spotlight on local talent and fellow producers who came up right here alongside him in the neighborhoods.

"You know, it's mainly for him, not just for me. I'm not big on accolades. I just like to put in the work giving back and helping others, sharing this with my peers like Bink, Danja, Nottz, and Hannon," Timbaland said.

The city's tribute weekend kicks off later this month, celebrating a journey from Virginia Beach neighborhoods to the world stage and back home again.