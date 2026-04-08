VB leaders expected to decide on church historic district designation this month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council is expected to decide later this month whether to remove the historic district designation from Nimmo United Methodist Church.

City leaders received a briefing during Tuesday’s council meeting on planning items scheduled for the April 21 hearing. Among them is the church’s request to remove its historic designation as it approaches its 235th anniversary next month.

Church officials have previously said the designation increases the cost of repairs because of requirements tied to maintaining historic materials and standards.

John Hood

During the meeting, Councilwoman Barbara Henley asked city staff to provide additional information about potential grant funding or other assistance that could help offset those costs for the church and similar properties.

“I think this whole idea of costs has to be a part of it,” Henley said. “I know I have a structure that should be in a historic district — I can’t afford it. I can’t afford to do the maintenance on it. I think we have to really look at that cost, and if we are going to require it, we’ve got to have some mechanism for assistance.”

John Hood

Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson also noted that state lawmakers have requested funding in the proposed state budget to support the church.

“Delegate Askew and Senator Lucas both put in the state budget $500,000 for Nimmo Church,” Wilson said. “Now we all know that the budget hasn’t been passed yet, but we all need to remain hopeful that it stays there.”

The request previously went before the Planning Commission last month, where it was recommended for denial. The final decision now rests with the Virginia Beach City Council, which is scheduled to take up the matter April 21.