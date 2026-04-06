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VBPD share e-bike safety reminders as spring break begins

VBPD share e-bike safety reminders as spring break begins
John Hood
VBPD share e-bike safety reminders as spring break begins
VBPD share e-bike safety reminders as spring break begins
VBPD share e-bike safety reminders as spring break begins
VBPD share e-bike safety reminders as spring break begins
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As students are out for spring break, the Virginia Beach Police Department says it expects to see more electric bikes on neighborhood streets and at the Oceanfront — and officers are reminding riders to follow local rules.

Police say e-bikes have grown increasingly popular in recent years, especially along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront corridor.

VBPD share e-bike safety reminders as spring break begins

“Everybody is starting to come out, and the e-bikes are very popular this year, so we see them on the boardwalk and Atlantic Avenue especially,” said Deputy Chief Brad Wesseler with the police department.

Wesseler said officers began noticing the trend last summer and have already received complaints this year — even before the busy summer season begins.

“Unfortunately, it is something we do get a lot of complaints on,” Wesseler said. “Some people feel they should be ridden in more places. Some people feel like they should be more restrictive. So we’re trying to find that nice line in the middle where everybody can be happy.”

VBPD share e-bike safety reminders as spring break begins

At the Oceanfront, police say e-bikes are allowed only in bike lanes along Atlantic Avenue. They are not permitted on the boardwalk or on the adjacent bike path.

Police also encourage riders to avoid high-speed roadways.

“You’re probably not safe on a road that has a high speed limit,” Wesseler said. “But neighborhood roads and things like that are OK, just as long as you do so safely.”

VBPD share e-bike safety reminders as spring break begins

Riders who violate local rules could receive a ticket.

Helmet requirements depend on both a rider’s age and the type of e-bike being used. Riders younger than 14 are required to wear helmets. Helmets are also required for certain higher-speed e-bikes, including Class 3 models.

Police say following the rules can help prevent injuries as more riders take to the streets this spring and summer.

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