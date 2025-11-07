VDOT wants your input on plans to fix congestion at I-264 and Independence Boulevard interchange

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Drivers who frequent Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach may see major changes aimed at reducing congestion and improving safety at one of the city’s busiest interchanges.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) hosted a citizen information meeting Thursday night at Thalia Elementary School to share proposed alternatives for the I-264 and Independence Boulevard Interchange Access Report Study.

“This area obviously has a lot of congestion and safety issues, and so we’ve been evaluating it to improve safety and alleviate some of the congestion in this area,” said Caleb Brooks, a senior planner with VDOT.

According to the agency, the preferred design alternative was selected after modeling several options to determine which would best enhance safety and traffic flow.

The plan aims to streamline movement along Independence Boulevard and reduce wait times during peak travel hours.

Some of the proposed improvements include:



Removing two existing loop ramps, all four weaves eliminated.

Relocating South Boulevard, Right-in-right-out

Adding a new two-lane ramp from I-264 E to Independence Boulevard

Brooks said the study is still in progress, and a final construction timeline has not been set.

“We’re hoping to wrap up this study this spring, and from then, we’ll go into more detailed design and then seek funding to begin construction,” Brooks said.

VDOT is accepting public comments on the proposed alternatives through Nov. 16. Residents can review study materials and submit feedback on the VDOT project website.

The interchange access study is part of VDOT’s ongoing efforts to improve safety, mobility, and access along key corridors in the Hampton Roads region.