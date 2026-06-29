Virginia Beach church leader accused of recording people in bathrooms expected to plead guilty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach church leader is expected to enter a guilty plea Monday morning on charges related to illegally recording people in bathrooms.

Aloysius Albritton faces charges stemming from an incident at a Crunch Fitness gym on Chimney Hill Parkway in May of last year, in addition to other incidents, in which he's accused of peering over bathroom stalls and recording victims without consent.

Over the past decade, Albritton has been arrested in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Maryland for taking videos of people in bathrooms, failure to appear in court and driving with a suspended license. In some cases, the charges were dropped.

Watch related: Church leader with criminal history accused of recording people in bathrooms

Church leader with criminal history accused of recording people in bathrooms

A judge previously ordered Albritton to be banned from all Virginia Beach Recreation Centers after he sexually assaulted a disabled man in 2017. In that case, he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery.

According to court records, Albritton was working as a full-time executive administrator at New Hope Church in Norfolk when he was arrested last year, making $1,800 a month. He has his doctorate in theology.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office believes there may be additional victims and encourages anyone with information to come forward.

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