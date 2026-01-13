Virginia Beach city leaders prepare for possible retail cannabis sales

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As Virginia’s General Assembly convenes this week, Virginia Beach city leaders are preparing for the possible legalization of recreational marijuana sales in the commonwealth.

On July 1, 2021, the General Assembly legalized possession of marijuana, but not the sale.

During a presentation Tuesday, the city’s Cannabis Advisory Task Force outlined recommendations for how the city could regulate cannabis retail sales if lawmakers approve adult-use legislation.

John Hood

“Adult use could go into effect as early as the end of September of 2026, just over nine months from today,” said Andrew Lock, a member of the Cannabis Advisory Task Force.

Last year, legislators approved a bill sponsored by Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, that would have legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed the measure.

This year, task force members believe the outcome could be different. Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger has publicly indicated support for a regulated cannabis marketplace and has said she would sign such legislation if it reaches her desk, according to the task force.

John Hood

The advisory group presented 17 recommendations for city leaders to consider in anticipation of potential approval. The recommendations include thinking about operating hours for cannabis retailers, zoning rules for where marijuana could be consumed, tax rates and how revenue would be allocated, as well as minimum distance requirements between cannabis stores.

“It’s critical to get ahead of it and to roll out your program both at the state and local level in an organized manner,” Lock said. “You can look at New York state, which went through a rollout about two years ago. It was very disorganized and created a lot of problems.”

John Hood

The task force expects legislation introduced this session to resemble Rouse’s bill from last year, though with some revisions.

Virginia Beach City Council member Jennifer Rouse said the intent behind the legislation is to create a framework that prioritizes public safety while allowing the state to benefit from tax revenue.

"The idea behind it I know is Aaron wanted to capture the revenue so to say hey if this is something that's already happening, let's create a framework so we can get some education revenue is his goal and we can ensure that there is some public safety effort," Rouse said. "Now there's a framework we can regulate it and hopefully create some rules that will promote public safety."

City leaders say discussions on the task force’s recommendations will continue as the General Assembly session progresses.