Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Suffolk Public Schools announce 100% accreditation for school year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Suffolk Public Schools have both announced that their school systems have reached 100% accreditation across their 103 schools for the 2026-27 school year.

Accreditation shows whether a school meets state requirements under Virginia's School Performance and Support Framework. The results are based on 2025-2026 data.

The framework measures student outcomes: achievement, growth, attendance, English learner progress, advanced coursework in middle school, and graduation and readiness in high school.

Based on the framework scores, 78 of 81 VBCPS schools reached Meets Expectations or higher, including 47 at the Distinguished level.

In Suffolk Public Schools, six of their schools reached Distinguished status. Those schools are:

● Booker T. Washington Elementary School

● Oakland Elementary School

● Southwestern Elementary School

● Col. Fred Cherry Middle School

● John Yeates Middle School

● Nansemond River High School

The previous year, only 2 Suffolk schools had reached that status.

“I am extremely proud of the work of our students, staff and parents during the past school year,” said Suffolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon III. “The increase in Distinguished schools and growth across the division demonstrate that our comprehensive school support plans are making a difference. These accomplishments deserve to be celebrated, and I commend everyone who contributed to this progress.”

VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson Jr. stated, "Seventy-seven of our 81 schools improved their framework scores, and every school earned Full Accreditation. At the same time, these results show that we must strengthen outcomes for students with disabilities. That work is already underway.”

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