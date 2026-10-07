Domestic homicide suspect found dead in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man wanted in connection with a domestic homicide was found dead in Portsmouth, Portsmouth police said on Tuesday.

Portsmouth police say 28-year-old Omar Malik Patterson was found dead on Saturday in the 3200 block of Airline Blvd. Police said they are not looking for suspects in connection with the death.

Previously, Chesapeake police were searching for Patterson in connection with a domestic-related shooting that killed a 31-year-old woman.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Holly Cove Drive at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2026, for a report of a domestic assault. When officers entered the home, they found Laureen Brooks dead in a bathroom with gunshot wounds.

Watch previous coverage: Woman found dead after domestic-related shooting in Chesapeake: CPD

Woman found dead after domestic-related shooting in Chesapeake: CPD

Three children — a 1-month-old, a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old — were at the home at the time of the shooting and are now in the care of local family members.

Watch previous coverage: Friends remember Laureen Brooks who was killed in Chesapeake shooting

Friends remember Laureen Brooks who was killed in Chesapeake shooting

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