Newport News family pleads for tips in Sherree Brown's disappearance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News family is making another public plea for answers in the disappearance of Sherree Brown, who has been missing for nearly three years.

The family said they last saw the 50-year-old mother on Oct. 17, 2023. Police records show she was reported missing a week later. An Ashanti Alert was later issued by State Police and Newport News Police.

"I'm feeling hurt, mad, sad... Words just can't describe how I feel every day, " Sharon Brown, Sherree's mother, said.

Darrell Brown, Sherree's father, said the clearest sign something was wrong came when Sherree did not visit her son's grave on his birthday — something the family said she never missed.

"If Sherree didn't show up the grave site on his birthday, she's no longer on this planet," Darrell said. "Nothing would keep her away from that grave site on his birthday.”

Sherree's daughter, A'Lexus Gibbs, said the absence has been felt across years of missed milestones.

"For these past almost three years now, I haven't seen no balloon, no flower, no nothing [on the gravesite indicating she had been there]," Gibbs said.

The family said Sherree was someone who showed up — for her family and for her daughter.

"She was a football mom, a basketball mom, a cheerleader mom, a dance... My mom was a sports mom. She was out there everywhere we […] travel. She's there," Gibbs said.

Sherree's parents said they believe she may have been kidnapped and harmed. They also said she was battling stage four breast cancer and had an appointment in November that she missed.

"Think about if this was your loved one... Would you find [them] faster than you're doing for my daughter, or anybody's child? Sherree's not a number. She's a person. She has a daughter, she has a mother and father, a brother, a sister, nieces, and nephews. We just want her found," Sharon said.

Newport News police told me there are no new developments in the case. The family said they are frustrated by the lack of updates from police and have been searching for answers on their own, including calling hospitals across Hampton Roads.

"I called every hospital I could think of in Newport News, even in Hampton [and] in Norfolk. I even tried branching out to Smithfield because you never know where she could be," Gibbs said.

Now, the family is turning to the public again.

"I just wanna know the information on my mother. If you know something, say something. If you've seen something, say something," Gibbs said.

"I'm hoping somebody will see us on TV and have a heart," Darrell said.

If you have any information about Sherree Brown's disappearance, contact Newport News police. You can leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line and be eligible for reward money. The number is 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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