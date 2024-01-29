'I want her found:' Family of Newport News woman seeks answers 100+ days after she was last seen

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been over 100 days since Sherree Brown, a Newport News woman, vanished without a trace. Her family reported her missing last year in October, and believes she was kidnapped.

News 3's Kelsey Jones has been following this story since her family reported her missing to Newport News Police on Oct. 24.

WTKR/Ian Teasley News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones (right) sitting next to Sherree Brown's brother, Darrel Brown Jr. (left). Kelsey spoke with Sherree's family to discuss her disappearance.

She recently went to Brown's childhood home where Sharron Sanford-Brown, Sherree's mother, walked her through pictures of Sherree. Sanford-Brown said the photos are a harsh reminder that her beloved daughter has been missing for over three months.

"I look at these photos and look back and I say, 'Oh Sherree,'" said Sanford-Brown. "When I'm at work, I pull her picture up and look at her. That's my daughter, I want her found."

Sanford-Brown has been keeping count of the number of days Sherree has been missing - marking each day that goes by in her calendar.

Sherree's family says she was last seen at Berkley Village Apartments on Daphia Circle, where she had been living for three years. They said she left her home without her wallet, purse, and driver's license.

The family has no idea where Sherree could be, but her parents believe she was kidnapped.

"Evidently, somebody that she knows, she left with. Whether it was voluntarily or involuntarily, she left with them," said Darrel Brown, Sherree's father.

"For someone to hurt her or take her, it hurts, because Sherree is so kind," Sherree's mother said.

Sherree's daughter, A'lexus Gibbs, told Jones last November that she believes her mother was attacked by a man who tried to sexually assault her. A'lexus says this all happened just 10 days before Sherree was reported missing.

The family's concern for Sherree's safety is amplified by the fact that she doesn't have her medication - which she desperately needs since she's battling stage 4 breast cancer.

Her loved ones say the police's response to Sherree's disappearance hasn't made things easier. Her parents say they wish police had put out an Ashanti Alert - alerts that are issued to notify the public about missing or endangered adults - sooner than they did.

The Ashanti Alert for Sherree was issued 41 days after she was reported missing. When News 3 asked Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew about this, he explained: "We didn't feel like we had the information that put us there."

Months later, her family is still holding onto hope that their daughter will return home.

"Do you all believe that Sherree is still alive?" Kelsey asked the family.

"The way it looks, I want to keep faith, but I want to be realistic about it too. I hope and pray she is, I don't give up hope," her parents said.

News 3 has been in contact with the Newport News Police Department about the investigation to learn new details about this case. Unfortunately, police say there are no updates to share at this time.

Sherree's parents say police have swabbed their cheeks for DNA in case the need for a positive identification arises.