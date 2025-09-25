Virginia Beach City Public Schools warns parents about scam involving caller impersonating staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is warning parents and staff about a recent scam call targeting VBCPS families.

A person impersonating a school staff member called a parent from a 757 area code offering SAT preparation materials, school officials say. The scammer knew the student's name, grade, and school.

They asked for credit card information to hold a $250 fee, school officials detailed.

Staff will never call asking for financial information, school officials stated. Any payments will go through secure and official VBCPS systems.

School officials ask families who receive suspicious calls like this to hang up and report them to Virginia Beach police's emergency line at 757-385-5000.

Police are investigating the incident.

