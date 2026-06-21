Virginia Beach police investigating crash that injured 3, including child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a serious two-vehicle crash that sent three people, including a child, to the hospital Saturday evening.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received a report of the crash at about 6:42 p.m. in the 1500 block of Princess Anne Road.

When officers arrived, they found three people injured — two adults and one child.

Police said all three victims were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the crash have not been released.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department.

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