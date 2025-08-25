Virginia Beach police officer arrested, charged with assault and public intoxication

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer is facing charges of assault and public intoxication following her arrest Friday night, according to VBPD.

Police say Michaelena Scanniello, 31, of Virginia Beach, was arrested after officers responded to the 1500 block of Snowbird Court around 8:30 p.m. for a reported assault. That's not far from the intersection of Dam Neck Road and General Booth Boulevard.

After investigating, police say Scanniello was charged with misdemeanor assault and public intoxication.

Scanniello has been a police officer with VBPD since January of 2021, police say. She's currently on administrative duty and her police powers have been suspended, police added.

The incident remains under investigation.