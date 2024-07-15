Virginia Beach police officer arrested for kidnapping, sex assault on duty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer is facing criminal charges, including object sexual penetration and abduction, in connection to an incident that happened while he was on duty, according to VBPD.

Sean Fearon, an officer who's been with VBPD since 2022, is facing the following charges, according to police: felony object sexual penetration, felony abduction, and felony destruction of evidence.

Police say the charges are in connection to an incident that happened on Sunday, June 14 while Fearon was working.

After police got a complaint about Fearon's conduct, the department's detective bureau immediately started investigating. Those findings were then shared with the Chesapeake Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney, police added.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted Fearon.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate condemned the incident, saying Fearon's alleged actions go against the department's values.

“The Virginia Beach Police Department is equally as appalled as our community that one of our own faces allegations of criminal conduct arising from an on-duty interaction with a member of our public,” said Police Chief Paul Neudigate. “Such conduct is contrary to the values and standards we uphold as a department and a profession, and if true, there must be accountability. I just ask for the community’s support, as the actions of one individual is not reflective of the 800 sworn officers who protect and serve the City of Virginia Beach with honor and distinction every day.”

Fearon is currently on administrative leave and his police powers have been suspended, VBPD says.