Virginia Beach sailor denied bond in murder case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Navy sailor charged with killing the mother of his child appeared in court Friday for a bond hearing nearly five months after the shooting.

Quentell Lawrence, who is charged with the murder of Natasha Forbes, appeared in person and requested bond.

Lawrence was previously seen in court via video from a hospital after authorities said he shot himself in the head following the fatal shooting. Prosecutors allege Lawrence shot Forbes at the couple's apartment in the Magnolia Chase complex.

During Friday's hearing, Lawrence's attorney argued he should be released on bond. The defense said Lawrence would live at his Magnolia Chase apartment and receive assistance from a family member who lives in Memphis if released.

Prosecutors opposed the request, citing the circumstances surrounding the case. They told the court Lawrence was already under investigation in connection with the death of the couple's child the day before the shooting.

Prosecutors also said Lawrence sent a text message to family members before the shooting, saying it would be his last message and that he was "not made for jail."

According to prosecutors, Forbes spent the night at a friend's home after learning of their child's death. They said she returned to the apartment the following day, where she was shot just before the police made entry into the apartment.

A judge denied Lawrence's request for bond.

The case is expected to proceed in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court once a hearing date is scheduled.

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