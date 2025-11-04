Virginia Beach voters prioritize cost of living, shutdown impacts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Voter turnout has been steady at Kempsville Middle School as Virginia Beach residents cast their ballots on Election Day.

The top issues on voters' minds include cost of living, housing, healthcare prices, jobs, public safety and education. Many neighbors are navigating rising prices due to inflation, and with the recent government shutdown now lasting more than 30 days, federal workers who have been laid off or furloughed say they're hoping their votes will bring change.

Disabled voters also shared they're hoping their ballots will make a difference to help those in need. For some, this was their first time voting, and they wanted their voices to be heard.

"A lot of young people don't want to vote right now, but I think it's important," said Ben Wiiell, a first-time voter. "The government is shut down right now so maybe we can do something to fix it. You know, get some money in schools, these people who need the money."

Curtis Austin, another voter, emphasized the importance of participating in the democratic process.

"Because if you don't, you'll never know, but change is always a good thing. My partner and I are disabled and we have disabled kids that are adults and we're like, okay, we have to have a multi-generational home just to survive," Austin said.

