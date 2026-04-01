Virginia Beach voters rally against proposed congressional redistricting changes ahead of the election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Vote no" supporters rallied in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, encouraging neighbors to make their voices heard during early voting ahead of the April 21 redistricting election.

Republican organizers gathered at Mother's Kitchen restaurant on Tuesday night to oppose a proposal that would temporarily change Virginia's congressional districts in a way that would favor Democrats 10 to 1. Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans was among those against the proposal.

Organizers said the question centers on who controls the process, and they are urging voters not to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots.

"The goal is for the power to stand in the hands of the people and not politicians," Bryan Gravely said.

"You can type on social media you can make cool videos but republicans need to get off their butts and get to the ballot box not April 21st but right now," Gravely said.

Other attendees said the focus should stay on representation in Virginia.

"I want to be represented in my state and I know the Democrats are out there saying but Texas did this and this state did that. I don't live in Texas I don't live anywhere else in the country but Virginia and I want to make sure that we have equal representation," Jennifer Economy said.

The efforts by Virginia Democrats come after President Donald Trump encouraged Republicans in other states to redraw lines in favor of that party. Republicans were successful in North Carolina, and now Virginia Democrats are working in their party's favor.

At a separate "vote yes" event on March 16 in Portsmouth, supporters argued the change protects future elections.

"This is a way for us to keep Donald Trump from stealing the mid term elections," Senator Louise Lucas said.

Back at the "vote no" rally, party leaders argued the current maps, which favor Democrats 6 to 5, are already fair.

"I said Virginia has some of the fairest maps going as they exist right now," 2nd Congressional Republican Party Chairman Dennis Free said.