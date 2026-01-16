Virginia confirms first child flu death; health officials urge flu shots

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia has reported its first child flu death of the season, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The death occurred in the eastern region of the state and involved a preschool-age child. Health officials have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the case.

The announcement comes as families continue to navigate flu season and access preventive resources. On Friday, health experts and community members gathered at the Celebrate You Health and Wellness Expo put on by Celebrate Healthcare and Sentara in Hampton to discuss available protections.

“It makes me extremely sad, especially as a mom myself,” said Ameka Lee, who received her flu shot at the event.

Lee said hearing about the child’s death is heartbreaking and raises questions about prevention.

“I just wonder what preventive measures were in place. I just wonder what resources were available to this family,” she said.

In an effort to protect herself and her children, Lee chose to get her flu shot. Health experts say it is not too late for others to do the same, even though the holiday season has passed.

“We recommend getting your flu shot all the way up until April,” said Francine Pearce, medical director of health impact and engagement with Sentara.

Pearce said the flu vaccine remains especially important for children and older adults. She explained that influenza is a virus that mutates over time and throughout the season, meaning the vaccine may not perfectly match every strain.

However, Pearce said vaccination can still help prevent severe illness and complications.

As previously reported, emergency departments across Hampton Roads have seen an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms. Pearce urged parents not to delay medical care if their child becomes ill.

“If the symptoms are a fever and they are young — meaning less than a year old — I would encourage them to be seen immediately,” Pearce said.