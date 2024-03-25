Pembroke Mall demolition underway for redevelopment project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Crews have begun the next phase of redevelopment in Pembroke Square, starting with a major demolition.

The roof and main columns of the former Pembroke Mall were torn down Monday morning.

WATCH: Crews begin tearing down Pembroke Mall

After the demolition of the old mall, construction of a new hotel is slated to start sometime next year. The Hilton "Tempo" hotel plans to open in 2026.

The third phase of the project - new luxury apartments - is expected to be completed in 2027.

The current stores at Pembroke Square - which includes Target, Fresh Market, Walgreens and others - are staying open during construction, organizers say.

News 3 has a crew following this story today. This article will be updated with more information on the redevelopment project.