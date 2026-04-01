Woman arrested at VB 'No Kings' rally in Town Center charged with disorderly conduct

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was arrested at the "No Kings" rally held in Town Center on Saturday, according to Virginia Beach police.

Virginia Beach police say 40-year-old Jessica Brooke Pinsky was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, and pedestrian in the roadway.

Demonstrators gather for 'No Kings' protest at Virginia Beach Town Center to voice national concerns

In response to the nationwide demonstrations against the Trump administration, a White House spokeswoman issued the following statement:

"The only people who care about these protests are the reporters who are paid to cover them."

Organizers said they expected thousands in attendance for Saturday's rally.

Some attendees said the movement is growing as more people feel the impact of national issues. Many expressed shock and disappointment over changes in the country since the last "No Kings" protest.