International Sand Sculpting Championship returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Beautiful works of art made entirely...of sand!

The International Sand Sculpting Championship is back and visitors can check out the intricate creations starting Friday, September 24.

26 of the world's best sand sculptors began working on their sculptures just feet from the Atlantic Ocean earlier this week, with three days to build and shape a work of art worthy of cash prizes. Some competitors work by themselves while others work with a partner.

It all takes place under a tent at 7th Street called the 'Land of Sand.'

A ten-day viewing period starts Friday. Visitors can pay $5 to see the sculptures up close. The area is wheelchair accessible.

Sand sculpting clinics are also scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, September 25-26.

The championship is part of the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, featuring art, food and music stretching from 6th to 36th Streets. The festival's Grand Parade is scheduled for September 25.

The Neptune Festival returned to Virginia Beach this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.