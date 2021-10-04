"Outrageous amount of crime"; Portsmouth Detective speaks out after 4 teens shot, 3 die

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are pleading with the public to come forward with information about a number of recent shootings and community activists want change after four teens were shot.

On Thursday night a 17-year-old male was shot and killed 2900 block of Elm Avenue.

Friday afternoon 14-year-old male shot and killed 2900 block of Berkley Avenue.

Friday night a man was shot 200 block of Dale Drive at 10:52 p.m.

Then Friday night two teens were shot on the 1800 block of South Street at 10:57 p.m. A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and a 16-year-old died at the scene.

News 3 interviewed Marvin Moore and Amanda Thomas who said their son, Nasir Moore was shot and killed.

They said 16-year-old Nasir was always smiling and added that he loved Jordan sneakers and was always buying new pairs.

“These kids need to put the guns down. There’s too many people getting hurt whether innocent or whatever the case maybe. They’re still babies. They haven’t even had a chance to live,” said Thomas.

“We as parents should not be burying our children,” said Marvin Moore.

Thomas said Moore has three brothers and the entire family is devastated by the tragedy.

His dad said he wants justice for his son.

News 3 met with Portsmouth Police who said they are concerned about the recent string of violence.

“We’ve lost three kids within 24 hours in one city. I can’t even speak for the other cities. That’s crazy,” said Detective Gino Jackson with the Portsmouth Police Department. “I talked to many people in the public and they say they’re outraged and they should be. It’s absolutely a shame.”

He said the police are working around the clock to try and find answers and the people responsible for these crimes.

Eugene Swinson runs Big Homies Community Outreach group which is a organization that tries to help people in the community.

He said he relates to the struggling youth.

“I shot two people when I was 15 years old. I was a tried as an adult and I went to prison at 17,” said Eugene Swinson, the founder of the group Big Homies Community Outreach.

Now he says he runs an after school program and helps steer the kids in the right direction.

“There are not enough positive male role models in the hood. There’s a lot of positive male role models around but they’re not out here,” said Swinson.

Being a role model, he says he tries to get the kids to talk how they feel or what they are experiencing.

He said it is important to reach kids when they are young between the ages of nine to 13.

He also believes transportation and information about programs for youth should be more readily accessible to the groups of society that need the help. He believes that many parents in lower income areas are not aware of programs that are available.

The Portsmouth Police urge anyone with information about this crime or suspect vehicle to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com.

Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.